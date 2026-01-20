Expand / Collapse search

I-10 reopens in Buckeye after crash near Verrado Way

Updated  January 20, 2026 8:54am MST
Traffic
Crash leads to closure on I-10 in Buckeye

A two-car crash partially shut down Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning near Verrado Way in Buckeye.

The Brief

    • A crash on Jan. 20 partially shut down Interstate 10 in Buckeye.
    • The two-car crash temporarily closed the eastbound lanes near Verrado Way.
    • One person was transported to a hospital.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Interstate 10 is back open in the West Valley after a crash partially closed the freeway on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a two-car crash happened at 6:41 a.m. on Jan. 20 in the eastbound lanes near Verrado Way.

One person was transported to a hospital.

The eastbound lanes reopened just before 9 a.m. The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

What we don't know:

The condition of the person who was hurt is unknown. 

DPS didn't release any details on what caused the crash.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation

