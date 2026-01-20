I-10 reopens in Buckeye after crash near Verrado Way
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Interstate 10 is back open in the West Valley after a crash partially closed the freeway on Tuesday.
What we know:
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a two-car crash happened at 6:41 a.m. on Jan. 20 in the eastbound lanes near Verrado Way.
One person was transported to a hospital.
The eastbound lanes reopened just before 9 a.m. The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.
What we don't know:
The condition of the person who was hurt is unknown.
DPS didn't release any details on what caused the crash.
Map of where the crash happened
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation