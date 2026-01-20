911 call during parents’ argument ends in tragedy at Gilbert home

article

The Brief A 74-year-old woman is dead, and a 76-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 20, at a home near Higley and Riggs roads. Gilbert Police said a woman called 911 to report gunshots during an argument between her parents.



A woman called police to report she heard gunshots during an argument between her parents on Tuesday afternoon, and not long after, her mother was found dead, and her father was critically injured, Gilbert Police said.

What we know:

The Jan. 20 shooting happened around 3 p.m. at a home near Higley and Riggs roads.

"When officers arrived, they forced entry into the home and located two individuals with serious injuries, a 74-year-old woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a 76-year-old man, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition," Gilbert Police said.

There are no outstanding suspects, and no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information about what might've led up to the shooting.

No names have been released in this case.

