Military training exercises planned in Phoenix: PD

The Brief Military training exercises are set to take place in Phoenix from Jan. 21 to Feb. 13. The exercises, according to police, are not related to immigration enforcement, and do not involve any federal immigration operations. Similar exercises have taken place in 2015 and 2022.



Phoenix Police say people in parts of the city could see what appears to be military activity, starting on Jan. 21.

What we know:

Per a statement posted on social media, police officials said a planned military training exercise is taking place. The exercises will primarily take place during the evening and night hours.

"These exercises will occur at select City of Phoenix–owned locations. A limited number of military personnel and equipment will be participating solely for training purposes," read a portion of the statement. "The training will not impact city services, park or facility access, or facility operations. Visibility to the public is expected to be minimal."

Phoenix Police said they shared the notice for purposes of public awareness and transparency.

Dig deeper:

The training exercises, per police, are not related to immigration enforcement, and do not involve any federal immigration operations.

"The City of Phoenix recognizes community concerns regarding federal enforcement activity and wants to be clear that this training does not involve immigration actions, enforcement or operations of any kind," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

Per Phoenix Police, the exercises are set to end on Feb. 13.

Exercises have previously happened in Phoenix

Military exercises have happened within Phoenix in recent years.

In 2022, we reported that a similar exercise was taking place in Phoenix from Sept. 20 to 23 of that year, as well as in 2015.

During the exercise in 2015, we reported that Black Hawk helicopters flew through the heart of Downtown Phoenix between buildings.