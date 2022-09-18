U.S. Army to conduct military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria

Those in Phoenix and Peoria may notice military activity this week as the U.S. Army conducts training exercises.

Phoenix Police say the training will be done Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, in the Phoenix and Peoria areas.

Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and close-quarter combat drills. Officers are not disclosing the exact locations where this will be taking place.

Military exercises back in 2015 were seen when Black Hawk helicopters flew through the heart of downtown Phoenix between buildings.

These few days of training should have "minimal impact" on the community, police say.