Drink spiking: Tempe City Council considering new ordinance to combat it

Tempe is considering new requirements to combat drink spiking, as a proposed ordinance hit the City Council floor for the first time on Jan. 22.

"We are all about making Tempe safer, and we want to make our people feel comfortable," said Tempe Police Officer Jessica Ells. "People who visit Tempe, people who live in Tempe, work in Tempe."

Big picture view:

The ordinance would require approximately 70 Tempe bars and restaurants — specifically those that serve alcohol past midnight — to provide drink-spiking test kits.

The test kits typically cost between $1.50 and $5 each. To ensure businesses can participate without a financial burden, the proposed ordinance allows them to sell the kits at a small profit.

"They are allowed to sell them for up to 150% of that cost to recoup the kits that they sell, so each kit that is sold will replace itself and half of another one," said Tempe City Councilmember Randy Keating.

The ordinance also offers a "safety for savings" trade-off. If businesses have the testing kits available and provide drink covers for free upon request, they would qualify for a 25% reduction on their annual liquor license fees.

The goal is to make Tempe nightlife safer, but before the council moved to a vote, community members were invited to weigh in.

Arizona State University students attended the meeting to voice their support for the measure at City Hall.

"The accessibility to resources means that people would be more proactive to prevent drink spiking," one student said. Another added, "What an opportunity Tempe has to be the first in the state. I really hope you vote yes."

The other side:

The ordinance remains a work in progress. Some provisions, such as allowing patrons to bring their own clear, covered cups into establishments, do not have full support from industry representatives.

"The notion of someone bringing their own container into an establishment and someone bringing that container out takes away the whole control of an establishment and the service of liquor to those patrons," said Don Isaacson, representing the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association.

Beyond the cost, other concerns raised during the meeting included the question of liability for business owners.

What's next:

The ordinance is scheduled to return to the City Council on Feb. 5 for a vote. If passed, the requirements would go into effect on August 1.