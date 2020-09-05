Phoenix driver crashes into child, causing serious injuries, police say

A driver hit a child in Phoenix Saturday night, causing serious injuries, the police department said Sept. 5.

It happened around 8 p.m. near 63rd Avenue and Osborne Road. Police responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian, and at the scene, they found a child seriously injured.

The child's age and gender weren't released by police.

The driver was reportedly driving northbound on 63rd Avenue when the child was struck. It's not known if the child was off or in the roadway.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.