Phoenix Family Dollar burglary suspects indicted

The Brief Alexei Torres Alvarez, 40, and Yosvanys Perez Martinez, 34, are accused of breaking into nine Family Dollar stores and one KFC restaurant in Phoenix. Alvarez and Martinez allegedly stole $315,000, mostly in cash, from the businesses. The suspects are scheduled to go on trial next year.



Two men accused of committing a series of burglaries at Phoenix Family Dollar stores have been indicted on multiple charges.

Between Feb. 20 and Oct. 1, Alexei Torres Alvarez, 40, and 34-year-old Yosvanys Perez Martinez allegedly broke into nine Family Dollar stores and one KFC restaurant and stole $315,000, mostly in cash, and caused about $150,000 in damage.

Court records show the men surveilled the stores, and dressed as police officers to make any potential witnesses leave the area.

With the stores empty, the suspects allegedly cut power and used tools to break in through the back doors. Once inside, they disabled alarms, wore masks and gloves, and used chemicals to destroy any trace of DNA showing they were there.

The duo allegedly used special tools to open or remove the safes.

On Oct. 16, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Alvarez and Martinez were indicted on 10 counts of burglary, two counts of possession of burglary tools and one count of attempt to commit burglary.

Alvarez and Martinez are scheduled to go on trial in March 2025.