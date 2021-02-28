Phoenix Fire battles large gas line fire near 7th Street and University Drive

Phoenix Fire crews responded to a gas line fire creating 30-foot flames at the 7th Street bridge south of University Drive early Sunday morning, officials say.

Firefighters say the flames and smoke came from underneath the bridge, which overlooks the Salt River. Officials said 20 to 30-foot flames were coming from a 10-inch main gas line that had somehow ruptured on Feb. 28.

Southwest Gas has secured the gas line, which has stopped the source of the fire, and no other nearby buildings were exposed to the flames.

No injuries have been reported, and the bridge's structural integrity is currently being examined.

Crews say it will be at least several hours until the bridge will be able to open back up.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

7th Street fire over the Salt River (Phoenix Fire)

