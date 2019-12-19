Phoenix Fire Chief gives update after undergoing breast cancer surgery

article

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department have provided an update on Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner, after news emerged of a breast cancer diagnosis.

On December 11, FOX 10 reported that Kalkbrenner discovered a lump in her breast several weeks ago, and was scheduled to undergo a double mastectomy and reconstruction on Friday, December 13.

In a letter, Kalkbrenner said the surgery was successful, and the prognosis is very good.

"I have been overwhelmed by the incredible amount of support you have demonstrated during the last week. No words are adequate to express my gratitude to each of you. It has sustained me through a challenging situation and reminded me how fortunate we are to belong to such a caring organization. Thank you all for your well wishes and prayers," Kalkbrenner wrote.

Kalkbrenner also said she is looking forward to return to work soon.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department's website, Kalkbrenner joined the department in 1985, and she is one of six female fire chiefs of large metropolitan fire departments in the country.