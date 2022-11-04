Phoenix FD: Explosion and fire displaces people from apartment

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say about eight people were displaced from their homes as a result of an explosion and fire.

The incident, according to fire officials, happened in the area of 36th Street and Indian School Road. Crews were called to the scene at around 2:00 p.m. The explosion reportedly happened while a man was doing remodelling work in his bathroom. A fire then happened due to the explosion.

Fire crews, according to officials, managed to put out the fire.

"In total 4 units were damaged from the incident," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Fire.

One person, identified as an adult man, was taken to a burn unit in stable condition as a result of the explosion. An investigation is underway to determine what happened.

(Click here for interactive map)