Phoenix Fire crews work to determine cause of deadly fire

The Phoenix Fire Department was on scene of a fatal fire Saturday night just after 11 p.m.

Crews responded to 19039 N. 47th Ave. when they received several reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews learned a garage fire extended into the home and "made an aggressive attack to stop it," the department said.

Details surrounding the death of a person connected to the fire are unknown but the cause of death is pending.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.