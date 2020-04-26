Phoenix Fire crews work to determine cause of deadly fire
article
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department was on scene of a fatal fire Saturday night just after 11 p.m.
Crews responded to 19039 N. 47th Ave. when they received several reports of a fire.
Upon arrival, crews learned a garage fire extended into the home and "made an aggressive attack to stop it," the department said.
Details surrounding the death of a person connected to the fire are unknown but the cause of death is pending.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.