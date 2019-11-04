Phoenix Fire Department honored with EMS award

This fire EMS truck has served over 1,500 stroke patients in the Valley since 2017, recently earning the Phoenix Fire Department the "Excellence in Service-Based EMS Award" by the Congressional Fire Services Institute and Masimo.

"We've been able to deliver stroke service to the members who are having it and give thrombolytics in the field, which can really save lives," Capt. Kenny Overton said.

Dr. Youn of the Barrow Neurological Institute says one of the hardest parts about giving TPA is that there's a critical time window to issue medication.

But because of the department's partnership with Barrow Neurological Institute, the mobile unit is equipped with the high-end technology that's inside.

"By allowing us to have the opportunity to give the medication by having the CT scanner to check for any other problems, it's allowed us to reach out to more patients," Dr. Youn said.

Allowing for Phoenix fire EMS staff to help over 2,800 Phoenix citizens per year that reportedly suffer from a stroke.

Phoenix firefighters say the recognition is not only special for the department, but for the City of Phoenix.

Advertisement

"It just shows us that we are doing the right things within our community and for the people of our community and it was just a really great honor," Capt. Overton said.