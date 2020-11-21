Phoenix Fire: Man in extremely critical condition following overdose

Phoenix Fire officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after two men reportedly overdosed on an unidentified substance and stopped breathing on Nov. 21.

Fire crews responded to the call near Dobbins and 51st Avenue early Saturday morning.

They found one man who had stopped breathing and another who was talking to bystanders.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition while the other man refused transport to the hospital.

