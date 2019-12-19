Phoenix Fire: Man, teen seriously hurt following crash

article

Phoenix Fire officials say two people are seriously hurt following a crash Thursday night.

The crash happened near Glendale and 27th Avenues. According to Cpt. Kenny Overton, fire crews took a 16-year-old and a 28-year-old male to an area hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old male and an eight-year-old female have been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Phoenix Police.