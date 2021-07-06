Phoenix Fire paramedic celebrates birthday by delivering newborn in back of his ambulance

article

It's a double happy birthday!

The Phoenix Fire Department says one of its paramedics, Collin Madeya, helped deliver a baby girl in the back of his ambulance on July 6 – and today happens to be his birthday too!

"Phoenix Fire Paramedic Collin Madeya assisted with the delivery of a healthy baby girl in the back of his ambulance this morning, and today happens to be his birthday too!" the department wrote on Twitter.

Perhaps the best news of all is that both mom and her new baby girl are doing great.

Congratulations, mom! And happy birthday to your new baby girl – and to paramedic Madeya!

