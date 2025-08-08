Phoenix firefighter taken to hospital following building fire
PHOENIX - A firefighter with the Phoenix Fire Department had to be taken to the hospital on Aug. 8, after they were hurt while battling a fire.
What we know:
According to a statement, crews were sent at 1:00 p.m. to a commercial building in the area of 33rd Avenue and McDowell Road following reports of a fire.
"Crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke and fire coming from a commercial strip center. Firefighters secured a water supply and brought handlines interior for fire attack," read a portion of the statement.
Officials said the injured firefighter was struck in the head by debris.
"He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation in stable condition," read a portion of the statement.
What we don't know:
Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
What's next:
Fire officials say investigators are on scene to help determine the cause of the fire.