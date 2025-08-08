Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Kofa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Mazatzal Mountains, Gila River Valley, Globe/Miami, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County
3
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Grand Canyon Country
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau

Phoenix firefighter taken to hospital following building fire

By
Published  August 8, 2025 3:30pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • A firefighter with the Phoenix Fire Department was taken to the hospital.
    • The firefighter was battling a building fire when officials say debris fell on his head.
    • The fire happened in the area of 33rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX - A firefighter with the Phoenix Fire Department had to be taken to the hospital on Aug. 8, after they were hurt while battling a fire.

What we know:

According to a statement, crews were sent at 1:00 p.m. to a commercial building in the area of 33rd Avenue and McDowell Road following reports of a fire.

"Crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke and fire coming from a commercial strip center. Firefighters secured a water supply and brought handlines interior for fire attack," read a portion of the statement.

Officials said the injured firefighter was struck in the head by debris.

"He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation in stable condition," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Fire officials say investigators are on scene to help determine the cause of the fire.

Area where the fire happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Fire Department.

PhoenixNews