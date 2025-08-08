Phoenix firefighter taken to hospital following building fire

article

A firefighter with the Phoenix Fire Department had to be taken to the hospital on Aug. 8, after they were hurt while battling a fire.

What we know:

According to a statement, crews were sent at 1:00 p.m. to a commercial building in the area of 33rd Avenue and McDowell Road following reports of a fire.

"Crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke and fire coming from a commercial strip center. Firefighters secured a water supply and brought handlines interior for fire attack," read a portion of the statement.

Officials said the injured firefighter was struck in the head by debris.

"He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation in stable condition," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Fire officials say investigators are on scene to help determine the cause of the fire.

Area where the fire happened