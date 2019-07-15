Phoenix firefighters bring presents to young hospital patients in "Christmas in July" event

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Christmas came early for some young patients at several Valley hospitals, as Phoenix firefighters delivered some presents, thanks to some special donations.

"You've made our kids lives better, you've actually made our caregivers lives better," said Steve Purvis, CEO of Maricopa Integrated Health System.

There was happiness and appreciation Monday at the annual "Christmas in July" event for the Phoenix Fire Department.

"We heard that there was nothing here. There was some sad children that really needed some love and generosity, so here we are," said Kelly Libermann.

Hundreds of toys were donated to kids at three different hospitals in the Valley. Even though we're more than 160 shopping days away, it's better to give than to receive any day of the year.

Firefighters delivered the presents to Maricopa Integrated Health System, Phoenix Children's hospital and Nanner Thunderbird Medical Center.