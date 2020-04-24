Phoenix firefighters treat dog following house fire

Phoenix fire crews rescued a dog after responding to a house fire near 32nd Avenue and Union Hills early Friday morning.

Fire officials say first responders saw heavy smoke and fire near the back of the house, with a large amount of the back patio on fire.

The homeowner was not home at the time, but crews found the family dog in the home.

A Fido bag was used to give the dog oxygen and after 10 minutes, the dog seemed to be in better condition, officials say,

Crews were able to get the fire under control, and measures were taken to salvage the homeowner's belongings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.