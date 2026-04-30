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2 men shot in Glendale neighborhood, expected to survive: police

By and
Updated  April 30, 2026 7:05am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
2 shot in Glendale neighborhood

2 shot in Glendale neighborhood

Two men who were shot on April 30 near 59th and Maryland avenues are expected to survive, police say. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo has the latest.

The Brief

    • A double shooting on April 30 near 59th and Maryland avenues sent two men to the hospital.
    • Police say the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
    • It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A double shooting early Thursday morning in a Glendale neighborhood left two men injured.

What we know:

Glendale Police say officers on April 30 responded to a home near 59th and Maryland avenues for a Shotspotter activation, after receiving calls of multiple gunshots in the area just before 4 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Partial street closures were in effect on 62nd Avenue between Maryland and Citrus due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The men weren't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting

Police didn't release any details on possible suspects.

Map of area were the shooting happened:

The Source: The Glendale Police Department

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