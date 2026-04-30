2 men shot in Glendale neighborhood, expected to survive: police

The Brief A double shooting on April 30 near 59th and Maryland avenues sent two men to the hospital. Police say the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.



A double shooting early Thursday morning in a Glendale neighborhood left two men injured.

What we know:

Glendale Police say officers on April 30 responded to a home near 59th and Maryland avenues for a Shotspotter activation, after receiving calls of multiple gunshots in the area just before 4 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Partial street closures were in effect on 62nd Avenue between Maryland and Citrus due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The men weren't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Police didn't release any details on possible suspects.

Map of area were the shooting happened: