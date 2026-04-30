7-year-old girl shot at Avondale apartment, brother arrested: PD
AVONDALE, Ariz. - The brother of a 7-year-old girl was arrested after police say the child was shot on Wednesday at an apartment in Avondale.
What we know:
Avondale Police say officers on April 29 responded to the apartment near Indian School and El Mirage roads for reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m. Once at the apartment, officers learned a 7-year-old girl had been shot. The girl was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the girl's family was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say evidence at the scene indicated that the girl was hit by a bullet that came from another room in the apartment.
"Our Detectives located evidence to support charging the Victim’s 18-year-old brother with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm," police said.
What we don't know:
No identities were released.
Map of the area where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Avondale Police Department