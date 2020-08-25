Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix gym goes above and beyond to follow COVID-19 safety, allowed to reopen

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Several other gyms have been denied for reopening.

PHOENIX - Even when the doors were closed at CrossFit Full Strength in Phoenix, there was still plenty of heavy lifting going on by employees, bringing it up to health guidelines set by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were notified via email through DHS. They told us what we needed to do, we waited the 10 days for the red light, green light," said owner Gayle Shalloo.

She said they went through to the waiver process to get the gym reopened the week of Aug.  17.

Maricopa County isn’t meeting the health benchmarks yet for gyms to open, but with some grit and determination, and some modification, CrossFit Fullstrength was approved to reopen.

“We’ve reduced capacity. 10 people per class, at most. We screen everyone on the way in. We wipe everything down," Shalloo explained.

Some gyms didn’t get so lucky to be approved to reopen.

Mountainside Fitness, the chain which has led the charge against the state’s COVID-19 business guidelines, was denied a waiver to reopen.

They plan to open Thursday, Aug. 27, anyways. But, that might be OK.

The Arizona Department of Health Services believes Maricopa County, along with Pima and Pinal counties, will be meeting the benchmarks for certain businesses to reopen on Aug. 27.

“I’m comfortable with where we are at right now. If we were to increase, it'll be by one or two people. But making sure we can go that extra mile with not just 6 feet of distance, but 10 feet, clean everything, keeping everyone safe is our priority," Shalloo said.

For more on the benchmarks set by the state, visit https://azgovernor.gov/governor/reopening-guidance