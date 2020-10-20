Phoenix home displays non-partisan political art installation

Here’s to the losers. The has-beens. Or maybe the never was’s.

All of the people's names on the signs at a home in the Coronado neighborhood of Phoenix have one thing in common: they were the runners-up for president of the United States of America.

These signs are part of an art installation called “The Monument to the Unelected."

Some of the names include Goldwater, Dole, Gore and Clinton.

Artist Nina Katchadourian started it in 2008 and adds to it every four years, saying, “It’s a way to sort of think about every road not taken, to say what the country would have been like if we elected the other candidate.”

Laura Spalding Best with the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art helped make the installation happen locally. It has since expanded to other locations around the country.

“The way that people have a political sign or two or three in their front yards -- this is a massive exaggeration of that," Spalding Best explained.

Carrie Tovar lives at the home where the installation is.

“We have a lot of neighbors who drive by or walk by and they always want to talk about it. They’re very interested in what is going on," Tovar said.

The installation is meant to be non-partisan.

For more on the installation, visit https://smoca.org/