Phoenix homeless center for seniors in jeopardy of closing

A Phoenix-based center that caters to homeless seniors is in serious danger of closing its doors, leaving hundreds of people who depend on them in the balance.

"I lost everything and became homeless," said Betty Bridgewater.

Betty Bridgewater has been living on the streets for the past two years. Most days she comes to the Justa Center, a day shelter for homeless seniors in downtown Phoenix.

"I started coming here and it made me feel better about myself because I could take a shower and a place to eat," said Bridgewater.

The Justa Center serves about 200 people everyday with not only a place to escape the heat and a meal but as a resource to help homeless seniors find permanent housing and maintain that housing.

"We don't want to be the homeless center that's homeless," said Wendy Johnson, Executive Director of the Justa Center.

Wendy Johnson, the Executive Director, took over two years ago and has been trying to get the center out of the red. They've had to lay off employees, cut operational hours, but they continue to see more and more seniors needing their help.

Advertisement

Last year, they had 750 people added to the program. So far this year, they've already added 600.

"Our intent is to live somewhat by faith with the belief that every day we will have what we need to open the doors and to serve this precious population," says Johnson.

"And if it should close down, I don't know, there's a lot of people out there that need Justa Center," said Bridgewater.