Phoenix Indian Center donates 3 semi-trucks worth of supplies to Navajo Nation before weekend curfew

On May 15, the Phoenix Indian Center donated three semi-trucks' worth of supplies to hundreds of families in several communities on the Navajo Nation.

Many residents do not have easy access to electricity or running water on the reservation, which spans parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

A 57-hour weekend curfew went into effect on May 15 on the reservation.

The nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with 3,740 total cases and 127 total deaths reported as of May 15.

MORE: Repaying historical favor, Irish people worldwide helping with Navajo Nation's fight against COVID-19

This will be their sixth consecutive weekend curfew and also their most restrictive - all essential businesses will closed and Navajo residents will only be able to leave their homes for safety, health or medical emergencies.

MORE: Navajo Nation leaders urge NPS to keep Grand Canyon closed

Advertisement

The order lasts until Monday, May 18 at 5 A.M.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.