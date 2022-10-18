Phoenix infant drowns in home bathtub; investigation underway

Phoenix Police officials say a one-year-old girl has died, following a drowning incident on Oct. 18.

The incident, according to a brief statement by Phoenix Fire Captain Evan Gammage, happened in the area of Glenrosa Avenue and the southbound I-17 Frontage Road.

Fire crews, according to the statement, were sent to the scene for reports of a child found in the bathtub. The child was pulled from the water by a family member, and CPR was performed on the child prior to fire crew's arrival.

The girl, according to fire officials, was in the water for an unknown amount of time. She was initially taken to a hospital extremely critical condition, but she later died. Phoenix Police detectives are looking into what happened.

