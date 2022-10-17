Stabbing suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in west Phoenix

Police say a suspect who stabbed a man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a business in west Phoenix.

Sgt. Philip Krynsky said officers responded on Oct 17 to the scene near 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road for reports of a person with a knife. Once there, officers found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

According to witnesses, the victim was stabbed by a man while inside the business.

"Officers were able to evacuate the building and they believe the man is still inside," Sgt. Krynsky said. "Officers have the building blocked off and are currently attempting to communicate with the man."

Police used a controlled explosive device to gain access to the building and take the suspect into custody. He has not been identified.

No further details have been released.

