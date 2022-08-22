Expand / Collapse search
Circle K employee hit in the face with a brick by unknown suspect in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

(Viewer discretion is advised) Phoenix Police are looking for a woman seen in a video hitting a Circle K employee in the face with a brick on Aug. 4, then assaulting her while on the ground.

PHOENIX - Video note: Viewer discretion is advised.

Phoenix Police are looking for a woman seen in a video hitting a Circle K employee in the face with a brick on Aug. 4, then assaulting her more while on the ground.

At around 2 a.m. near 32nd Street and Baseline Road, police say a woman walked into the gas station, hit the employee with a brick then demanded the code for the register.

She's then seen walking out with another woman who had items in her hands.

"One of the suspects has already been identified and arrested in connection with this incident," police said.

As for the suspect still missing, she's described by police as a black female, between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet and 4 inches tall. She was wearing a cheetah-printed hoodie, multi-covered pants, pink shoes, and a black backpack.