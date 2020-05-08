Phoenix malls, shopping centers starting to reopen amid COVID-19

Friday marks the first time in over a month where non-essential retailers, including several malls, are allowed to reopen.

On April 29, Gov. Ducey announced that Arizona's stay-at-home order, which took effect on March 31, will be extended to May 15. During a news conference on May 4, Gov. Ducey announced that non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen for in-store operations on May 8.

Some stores at shopping centers reopen

At Phoenix Premium Outlet, a shopping center south of the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix, 11 out of the 80 shops at the center were back in business on Friday.

"Lots of people are kind of grabbing a Starbucks. I think a lot of people are curious, just walking around," said Ava Earnest, General Manager of Phoenix Premium Outlets. "It seems like they're enjoying being outside, [at] somewhere that's not their backyard."

Other shopping centers reopening include:

Kierland Commons

Biltmore Fashion Park

San Tan Village

Desert Ridge Marketplace

Tempe Marketplace

A different shopping experience

With the reopening also comes a vastly different shopping experience, with sanitation stations where people can wash their hands. There are also social distancing measures, and shoppers, as well as workers, wearing masks.

Free masks are being offered at the manager's office at Phoenix Premium outlets.

The focus seemed to e more of safety than shopping, with some stores are also offering curbside pickup, giving consumers a to-go shopping experience.

Some shopping centers remain closed

While some shopping centers, like Phoenix Premium Outlet, reopened, there are some malls, like Arizona Mills, that will remain closed.

