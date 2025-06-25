Phoenix man arrested, accused of 'ear cropping & tail docking' dogs while unlicensed

The Brief Edgar Glover is accused of "ear cropping and tail docking" dogs in his garage while unlicensed. Sixteen dogs were rescued from his west Phoenix garage, where they were reportedly surrounded by filth, and were without food or water.



A man is accused of animal abuse after 16 dogs were rescued from a west Phoenix garage.

Authorities say he was allegedly performing unlicensed surgeries on animals inside.

What we know:

There's a prevalent foul smell coming from the home near Lower Buckeye Road and 75th Avenue where these 16 dogs were reportedly caged without food and water and were surrounded by urine and feces.

It's the same place where investigators say unlicensed surgeries were taking place.

"We are concerned that he's a significant danger to animals as well as the community at large," a prosecutor said during a court hearing for 37-year-old Edgar Glover.

Glover is accused of a list of charges, including 16 counts of animal cruelty and negligence.

Edgar Glover

Through a search warrant served Tuesday morning, investigators say they found his garage replicating a surgery center, with tools, machines, and medication to operate.

Investigators say Glover was "ear cropping and tail docking" from his garage. He charged $400 a dog, and investigators say he performed the surgeries without a license.

Dig deeper:

"They can't speak for themselves. So it's really up to us to be that source of communication for their needs, making sure they're getting proper care and the bare minimum necessities that they need," said Joe Casados, Arizona Humane Society spokesperson.

Court paperwork obtained by FOX 10 lists an Instagram page, Golden Line Bullys Arizona, as Glover's main form of communication with his victims.

The victims said they thought it was a vet office until they arrived at the home. Glover would reportedly say he does this all the time.

Court paperwork says Glover sent dogs home without pain medication, and it was a dog left in pain by Glover that caused a licensed vet to alert authorities.

"Animal abuse cases, in the calls that we are receiving, are on the rise," Casados said. "So we've been getting more and more calls every year. Our field team receives more than 10,000 calls."

What's next:

Senate Bill 1658 is working to increase animal protection laws in Arizona.

The bill expands the definition and specifies charges of animal neglect and cruelty. The bill has been passed by the House and the Senate, and is now on Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk awaiting her signature.

What you can do:

If you need to report animal abuse, click here.