Phoenix man drowned at Lake Powell near border with Utah

An Arizona man drowned at Lake Powell recently when winds prevented him from swimming back to his boat, officials said June 1.

Subrahmaniyan Mathimohan, 34, from Phoenix, died May 22, according to a news release from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the Kane County Sheriff’s office in Utah.

Mathimohan drowned after he slid off the rental house boat’s slide without a life jacket and was unable to swim back because of winds, they said.

His body was found a day later by a dive team. Utah’s state medical examiner is doing an autopsy as part of an investigation of the incident.

The drowning occurred on the Utah side of the lake, which straddles the border with Arizona.

