Phoenix man found dead in empty apartment identified by police

The Phoenix Police Department identified a man who was found dead inside an empty apartment on Nov. 18.

What we know:

The victim is Bryce Tubbs, 34, and he was killed around 10 a.m. inside a vacant apartment near 27th and Glenrosa avenues.

Investigators say he had at least one gunshot wound when he was found.

"Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Any information concerning the knowledge of suspect(s) or what led to this fatal shooting are being sought. Further details concerning this incident are part of an ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Map of the area where the incident happened