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Phoenix man shot by suspect upon answering his apartment door: police

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 25, 2026 7:08 AM MST
Published June 25, 2026 7:08 AM MST
article

A man suffered critical injuries after police say he was shot by a suspect upon answering his apartment door on June 25 near I-17 and Glendale Avenue. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on June 25 at an apartment near I-17 and Glendale Avenue.
    • Police say the victim was shot by an unknown suspect upon answering his door.
    • Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - A man suffered critical injuries after being shot by a suspect early Thursday morning at a Phoenix apartment.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on June 25 near Interstate 17 and Glendale Avenue. According to a statement from Phoenix police, upon answering the door at his apartment, the victim was shot by a suspect, who then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of the area where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews