Phoenix man shot by suspect upon answering his apartment door: police
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PHOENIX - A man suffered critical injuries after being shot by a suspect early Thursday morning at a Phoenix apartment.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on June 25 near Interstate 17 and Glendale Avenue. According to a statement from Phoenix police, upon answering the door at his apartment, the victim was shot by a suspect, who then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity is unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of the area where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department