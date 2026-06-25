Phoenix man shot by suspect upon answering his apartment door: police

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The Brief A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on June 25 at an apartment near I-17 and Glendale Avenue. Police say the victim was shot by an unknown suspect upon answering his door. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A man suffered critical injuries after being shot by a suspect early Thursday morning at a Phoenix apartment.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on June 25 near Interstate 17 and Glendale Avenue. According to a statement from Phoenix police, upon answering the door at his apartment, the victim was shot by a suspect, who then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: