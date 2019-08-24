Phoenix Mercury star donates shoes to those in need

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is known for her dominance on the court. Now, she's showing a lighter side to her game. She's teamed up with the Phoenix Rescue Mission to give back to the Valley.

They gave out nearly 100 pairs of shoes on Saturday afternoon, with more than 600 pairs donated to the fourth annual BG's Heart & Sole Shoe Drive.

Brittney Griner is front and center on the court. But this time, she's giving back.

"All of this is bigger than basketball," Griner said. "This is the stuff that you really remember."

Saturday morning, Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury Basketball Team, teamed up with the Phoenix Rescue Mission, passing out shoes and hygiene packages to the homeless in Downtown Phoenix.

"When you come out and you see their faces and see how warming and opening they are to us, it just makes it feel better when we're able to help out people who are in need," Griner said.

"They obviously can't go out every night to their house and shower and brush their teeth," Griner went on to say. "We have wipes to keep stuff from spreading and keep them clean."

Griner is also encouraging others to give back. She says if you're at the store, pick up a few extra items for those in need.