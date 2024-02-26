Phoenix metro events, things to do: March 2024

There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in March. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices. Scroll to the end of the page for a list of recurring events. Past events will be removed from the page.

Feb. 26 - March 3

Spring Training baseball games - Feb. 26

Diamondbacks at Athletics

Dodgers at Rockies

Cubs at Royals

Reds at Brewers

Angels at Giants

Mariners at Reds

Rangers at White Sox

Guardians at Padres

Spring Training Baseball games - Feb. 27

Rockies at Royals

Reds at Cubs

Brewers at Angels

Athletics at Guardians

Mariners at Giants

Rangers at Diamondbacks

White Sox at Dodgers

Royals at Padres

Spring Training Baseball games - Feb. 28

Diamondbacks at Guardians

Dodgers at Rangers

Padres at White Sox

Giants at Athletics

Cubs at Brewers

Angels at Rockies

Royals at Mariners

Spring Training Baseball games - Feb. 29

Rockies at Cubs

Dodgers at Reds

Padres at Athletics

Giants at Diamondbacks

Brewers at Rangers

Guardians at Angels

White Sox at Mariners

Royals at White Sox

Innings Festival Extra Innings

March 1 - 3

Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park

1-day general admission tickets start at $160

https://www.inningsfestival.com/extra

M3F Festival

March 1 - 2

Doors open at 1pm

Steele Indian School Park

300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

Parking at 4041 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

Tickets start at $105

100% of proceeds go to charity

https://m3ffest.com

First Friday Art Walk

When the event was launched in the mid-90s, it started with a handful of participants. Now, "it's a free, all-ages event that draws thousands of attendees spread out across dozens of city blocks and nearly 100 businesses… this event invites vendors, musicians, and artists of all varieties out into the streets (many of which are closed off to traffic) for an evening where the essence of downtown Phoenix’s arts and culture can be seen, felt, heard, and tasted throughout more than 70 galleries, venues, art-related spaces, and surrounding bars, restaurants and food trucks."

March 1

https://visitphoenix.com/things-to-do/arts-culture/first-friday-art-walk

Phoenix Scottish Games

March 1 - 3

Gilbert Regional Park

3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert

Tickets start at $28

https://phoenixscottishgames.com

SRP Water Conservation Expo

"The annual SRP Water Conservation Expo brings together members of our community to celebrate water in the Valley and discover ways to conserve at home."

March 2, 8am - Noon

PERA Training & Conference Center

1 E. Continental Dr., Tempe

Register at https://www.srpnet.com

Mariachi & Folklórico Festival

"Experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance. The event will feature several world-renown Mariachi bands and performers, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."

March 2

Herberger Theater Center

222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix

Tickets start at $52.50

https://herbergertheater.org

Melrose on 7th Ave Street Fair

"The Melrose District, which encompasses 7th Avenue from Camelback Road south to Indian School Road, has become a shining star in the Metro Phoenix. From our lighted canopies with art panels that feature Local Artists to our annual Melrose Street Fair that helps to show off the district as a safe place to live, work, shop and play. "

March 2, 11am - 5pm

https://melrosemerchantsassociation.com

Glendale Folk & Heritage Festival

March 2 & 3, 10am - 5pm

Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park

9802 N. 59th Ave., Glendale

https://www.glendaleaz.com

Women's Day Out Expo

"Since 1999, The Expo has brought together women, families, community-based health organizations, medical professionals, fitness, beauty, and wellness experts for a day of education, inspiration, fun and networking."

March 2, 11am - 8pm

March 3, 11am - 6pm

Glendale Civic Center

5750 W. Glenn Dr., Glendale

Free admission

https://womensdayoutexpo.com

Downtown Chandler Barbecue Festival

"Fun for the whole family! Get ready for two days of beer sippin’, whiskey tastin’, music listenin’, game playin’, and barbeque eatin’ because the Downtown Chandler Barbeque Festival is coming!"

March 2, 11am - 8pm

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler

https://downtownchandler.org

The Cinderella Affair

"The Cinderella Affair is the nation’s largest free prom dress giveaway with more than 6,000 dresses in all colors, fabrics, sizes, and designs available. High school seniors and juniors participating in the Cinderella Affair will be given a numbered ticket upon their arrival. Once their number is called, participants will be escorted by an on-site volunteer to a dressing room to choose five dresses to try on. Volunteer seamstresses will be available to make minor alterations and repairs to the participant’s dress, as needed. After a final dress selection, volunteers will then escort participants to separate rooms to select shoes, purses, and jewelry."

March 2, 8am - 3pm

April 6, 8am - 3pm

April 7, 8am - 1pm

Cinderella Affair Boutique

411 N. McKemy, Chandler

https://cinderellaaffair.org

https://evwl.org

Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival

"Historical films educate, enlighten, and provoke thought by portraying pivotal moments from our past. Through the following three Festival films, witness past struggles, celebrate achievements, and deepen your understanding of the world's triumphs, tragedies, and complexities. Moreover, these films allow the viewer to preserve cultural heritage, ensuring future generations can connect with their roots."

Through March 3

Harkins Shea Cinemas

Chandler Fashion Square

Arrowhead Mall

Schedule & tickets: https://gpjff.org/event-grid

https://artinerary.com

Spring Training Baseball games - March 1

Diamondbacks at Reds

Padres at Brewers

Angeles at Padres

Athletics at Royals

Mariners at Rockies

Rangers at Giants

Guardians at Dodgers

White Sox at Cubs

Spring Training Baseball games - March 2

Diamondbacks at Angels

Dodgers at Brewers

Padres at Giants

Cubs at Dodgers

Reds at Rockies

Athletics at Mariners

White Sox at Rangers

Royals at Guardians

Spring Training Baseball games - March 3

Rockies at Dodgers

Giants at Guardians

Reds at Royals

Brewers at Diamondbacks

Mariners at Padres

Rangers at Athletics

Guardians at Cubs

White Sox at Angels

March 4 -10

The Big Bounce America Tour

"It’s bigger, better, and (most importantly) bouncier for 2024! Now covering an area of over 24,000 sq. ft. and standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point, this inflatable goliath is The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops beside fun, friendly, oversized characters of various colors, shapes, and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments."

March 8 - 10

Phoenix Events Complex

2209 N. 99th Ave., Phoenix

Tickets: $22 and up

https://thebigbounceamerica.com

Queen Creek Family Market

"Support your local artisans by shopping with us for unique gifts, home decor, vintage and repurposed items! Admission is free and all ages are welcome!"

March 9, 23, April TBD

Schnepf Farms

24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd., Queen Creek

https://queencreekfamilymarket.com

Recurring events

Taste of Japan: Seafood & Sake Series

"10 restaurants across the valley will provide a limited-time scallop and sake pairing for a food event called Taste of Japan: Seafood & Sake Series. This three-week event focuses on succulent scallops! Diners who share photos on social media about their experience using #SupportSake and tagging @supportsake will be entered to win a flight to Japan and other great prizes."

Through March 9

Kaizen Phoenix, located inside the Lawrence Building at 515 East Grant St. in Phoenix

Kuka Sushi and Izakaya, located at 1221 E Apache Blvd. Suite 103 in Tempe

Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant, located at 2501 W. Warner Rd. in Chandler

Mikado Sushi, located at 3125 S Alma School Rd. #3b in Chandler

Kay Sushi, located at 10115 E Bell Rd. Unit 111 in Scottsdale

Sushi Crush, located at 6501 E Greenway Rd. Suite 123 in Scottsdale

Sake Haus, located at 214 E Roosevelt St. in Phoenix

Hana Japanese Eatery, located at 5524 N 7th Ave. in Phoenix

Roka Akor, located at 7299 N Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale

Umami BBQ Sushi, located at 7000 E Mayo Blvd. #1090 in Phoenix

https://www.tasteofjpn.com/supportsake

https://www.visitchandler.com

Arizona Renaissance Festival

"Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainments like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air Artisan Market!

Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure!"

Through March 31, 10am - 6pm rain or shine

12601 E. US Hwy 60, Gold Canyon

Admission: $34 adults, $22 for children 5-12

Free parking

https://arizona.renfestinfo.com

Celebration of Fine Art

"The Celebration of Fine Art is located in the "big white tents" in the heart of beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona on the southwest corner of Hayden Road and the Loop 101 at 18400 N Hayden Road."

Through Mar. 24

10am - 6pm

7900 E. Greenway Rd., Suite 101, Scottsdale

Admission: $10

https://celebrateart.com

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

"The Downtown Chandler Farmers Market features dozens of local farmers, gourmet food vendors and artisans. The Market happens every Saturday in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West and runs from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come down, shop around and grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants in the Downtown. We have something for the whole family!"

Saturdays, 9am - 1pm

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West

3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler

https://downtownchandler.org/events/farmers-market

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

Main Season: Saturdays (3rd Sat in Oct - 2nd Sat in May): 8am to 1pm

Summer Season: Saturdays (3rd Sat in May - 2nd Sat in Oct): 7:30am to 11:30 am

5th St. & McKinley, Phoenix

https://downtownphoenixfarmersmarket.org

Randy Johnson's Storytelling with Photographs exhibition

"Former Major League pitcher Randy Johnson's new photography exhibition, coinciding with the 2024 Spring Training season, showcases images from his travels."