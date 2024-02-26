Phoenix metro events, things to do: March 2024
There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in March. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices. Scroll to the end of the page for a list of recurring events. Past events will be removed from the page.
Feb. 26 - March 3
Spring Training baseball games - Feb. 26
- Diamondbacks at Athletics
- Dodgers at Rockies
- Cubs at Royals
- Reds at Brewers
- Angels at Giants
- Mariners at Reds
- Rangers at White Sox
- Guardians at Padres
- https://cactusleague.com/schedule.php
Spring Training Baseball games - Feb. 27
- Rockies at Royals
- Reds at Cubs
- Brewers at Angels
- Athletics at Guardians
- Mariners at Giants
- Rangers at Diamondbacks
- White Sox at Dodgers
- Royals at Padres
- https://cactusleague.com/schedule.php
Spring Training Baseball games - Feb. 28
- Diamondbacks at Guardians
- Dodgers at Rangers
- Padres at White Sox
- Giants at Athletics
- Cubs at Brewers
- Angels at Rockies
- Royals at Mariners
- https://cactusleague.com/schedule.php
Spring Training Baseball games - Feb. 29
- Rockies at Cubs
- Dodgers at Reds
- Padres at Athletics
- Giants at Diamondbacks
- Brewers at Rangers
- Guardians at Angels
- White Sox at Mariners
- Royals at White Sox
- https://cactusleague.com/schedule.php
Innings Festival Extra Innings
- March 1 - 3
- Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park
- 1-day general admission tickets start at $160
- https://www.inningsfestival.com/extra
M3F Festival
- March 1 - 2
- Doors open at 1pm
- Steele Indian School Park
- 300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
- Parking at 4041 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
- Tickets start at $105
- 100% of proceeds go to charity
- https://m3ffest.com
First Friday Art Walk
When the event was launched in the mid-90s, it started with a handful of participants. Now, "it's a free, all-ages event that draws thousands of attendees spread out across dozens of city blocks and nearly 100 businesses… this event invites vendors, musicians, and artists of all varieties out into the streets (many of which are closed off to traffic) for an evening where the essence of downtown Phoenix’s arts and culture can be seen, felt, heard, and tasted throughout more than 70 galleries, venues, art-related spaces, and surrounding bars, restaurants and food trucks."
Phoenix Scottish Games
- March 1 - 3
- Gilbert Regional Park
- 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert
- Tickets start at $28
- https://phoenixscottishgames.com
SRP Water Conservation Expo
"The annual SRP Water Conservation Expo brings together members of our community to celebrate water in the Valley and discover ways to conserve at home."
- March 2, 8am - Noon
- PERA Training & Conference Center
- 1 E. Continental Dr., Tempe
- Register at https://www.srpnet.com
Mariachi & Folklórico Festival
"Experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance. The event will feature several world-renown Mariachi bands and performers, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
- March 2
- Herberger Theater Center
- 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix
- Tickets start at $52.50
- https://herbergertheater.org
Melrose on 7th Ave Street Fair
"The Melrose District, which encompasses 7th Avenue from Camelback Road south to Indian School Road, has become a shining star in the Metro Phoenix. From our lighted canopies with art panels that feature Local Artists to our annual Melrose Street Fair that helps to show off the district as a safe place to live, work, shop and play. "
- March 2, 11am - 5pm
- https://melrosemerchantsassociation.com
Glendale Folk & Heritage Festival
- March 2 & 3, 10am - 5pm
- Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park
- 9802 N. 59th Ave., Glendale
- https://www.glendaleaz.com
Women's Day Out Expo
"Since 1999, The Expo has brought together women, families, community-based health organizations, medical professionals, fitness, beauty, and wellness experts for a day of education, inspiration, fun and networking."
- March 2, 11am - 8pm
- March 3, 11am - 6pm
- Glendale Civic Center
- 5750 W. Glenn Dr., Glendale
- Free admission
- https://womensdayoutexpo.com
Downtown Chandler Barbecue Festival
"Fun for the whole family! Get ready for two days of beer sippin’, whiskey tastin’, music listenin’, game playin’, and barbeque eatin’ because the Downtown Chandler Barbeque Festival is coming!"
- March 2, 11am - 8pm
- Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
- 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler
- https://downtownchandler.org
The Cinderella Affair
"The Cinderella Affair is the nation’s largest free prom dress giveaway with more than 6,000 dresses in all colors, fabrics, sizes, and designs available. High school seniors and juniors participating in the Cinderella Affair will be given a numbered ticket upon their arrival. Once their number is called, participants will be escorted by an on-site volunteer to a dressing room to choose five dresses to try on. Volunteer seamstresses will be available to make minor alterations and repairs to the participant’s dress, as needed. After a final dress selection, volunteers will then escort participants to separate rooms to select shoes, purses, and jewelry."
- March 2, 8am - 3pm
- April 6, 8am - 3pm
- April 7, 8am - 1pm
- Cinderella Affair Boutique
- 411 N. McKemy, Chandler
- https://cinderellaaffair.org
- https://evwl.org
Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival
"Historical films educate, enlighten, and provoke thought by portraying pivotal moments from our past. Through the following three Festival films, witness past struggles, celebrate achievements, and deepen your understanding of the world's triumphs, tragedies, and complexities. Moreover, these films allow the viewer to preserve cultural heritage, ensuring future generations can connect with their roots."
- Through March 3
- Harkins Shea Cinemas
- Chandler Fashion Square
- Arrowhead Mall
- Schedule & tickets: https://gpjff.org/event-grid
- https://artinerary.com
Spring Training Baseball games - March 1
- Diamondbacks at Reds
- Padres at Brewers
- Angeles at Padres
- Athletics at Royals
- Mariners at Rockies
- Rangers at Giants
- Guardians at Dodgers
- White Sox at Cubs
- https://cactusleague.com/schedule.php
Spring Training Baseball games - March 2
- Diamondbacks at Angels
- Dodgers at Brewers
- Padres at Giants
- Cubs at Dodgers
- Reds at Rockies
- Athletics at Mariners
- White Sox at Rangers
- Royals at Guardians
- https://cactusleague.com/schedule.php
Spring Training Baseball games - March 3
- Rockies at Dodgers
- Giants at Guardians
- Reds at Royals
- Brewers at Diamondbacks
- Mariners at Padres
- Rangers at Athletics
- Guardians at Cubs
- White Sox at Angels
- https://cactusleague.com/schedule.php
March 4 -10
The Big Bounce America Tour
"It’s bigger, better, and (most importantly) bouncier for 2024! Now covering an area of over 24,000 sq. ft. and standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point, this inflatable goliath is The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops beside fun, friendly, oversized characters of various colors, shapes, and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments."
- March 8 - 10
- Phoenix Events Complex
- 2209 N. 99th Ave., Phoenix
- Tickets: $22 and up
- https://thebigbounceamerica.com
Queen Creek Family Market
"Support your local artisans by shopping with us for unique gifts, home decor, vintage and repurposed items! Admission is free and all ages are welcome!"
- March 9, 23, April TBD
- Schnepf Farms
- 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd., Queen Creek
- https://queencreekfamilymarket.com
Recurring events
Taste of Japan: Seafood & Sake Series
"10 restaurants across the valley will provide a limited-time scallop and sake pairing for a food event called Taste of Japan: Seafood & Sake Series. This three-week event focuses on succulent scallops! Diners who share photos on social media about their experience using #SupportSake and tagging @supportsake will be entered to win a flight to Japan and other great prizes."
- Through March 9
- Kaizen Phoenix, located inside the Lawrence Building at 515 East Grant St. in Phoenix
- Kuka Sushi and Izakaya, located at 1221 E Apache Blvd. Suite 103 in Tempe
- Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant, located at 2501 W. Warner Rd. in Chandler
- Mikado Sushi, located at 3125 S Alma School Rd. #3b in Chandler
- Kay Sushi, located at 10115 E Bell Rd. Unit 111 in Scottsdale
- Sushi Crush, located at 6501 E Greenway Rd. Suite 123 in Scottsdale
- Sake Haus, located at 214 E Roosevelt St. in Phoenix
- Hana Japanese Eatery, located at 5524 N 7th Ave. in Phoenix
- Roka Akor, located at 7299 N Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale
- Umami BBQ Sushi, located at 7000 E Mayo Blvd. #1090 in Phoenix
- https://www.tasteofjpn.com/supportsake
- https://www.visitchandler.com
Arizona Renaissance Festival
"Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainments like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air Artisan Market!
Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure!"
- Through March 31, 10am - 6pm rain or shine
- 12601 E. US Hwy 60, Gold Canyon
- Admission: $34 adults, $22 for children 5-12
- Free parking
- https://arizona.renfestinfo.com
Celebration of Fine Art
"The Celebration of Fine Art is located in the "big white tents" in the heart of beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona on the southwest corner of Hayden Road and the Loop 101 at 18400 N Hayden Road."
- Through Mar. 24
- 10am - 6pm
- 7900 E. Greenway Rd., Suite 101, Scottsdale
- Admission: $10
- https://celebrateart.com
Downtown Chandler Farmers Market
"The Downtown Chandler Farmers Market features dozens of local farmers, gourmet food vendors and artisans. The Market happens every Saturday in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West and runs from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come down, shop around and grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants in the Downtown. We have something for the whole family!"
- Saturdays, 9am - 1pm
- Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West
- 3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler
- https://downtownchandler.org/events/farmers-market
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
Main Season: Saturdays (3rd Sat in Oct - 2nd Sat in May): 8am to 1pm
Summer Season: Saturdays (3rd Sat in May - 2nd Sat in Oct): 7:30am to 11:30 am
- 5th St. & McKinley, Phoenix
- https://downtownphoenixfarmersmarket.org
Randy Johnson's Storytelling with Photographs exhibition
"Former Major League pitcher Randy Johnson's new photography exhibition, coinciding with the 2024 Spring Training season, showcases images from his travels."
- Through April 28
- Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale
- Tickets: $10
- https://scottsdaleartslearning.org