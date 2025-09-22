Phoenix mom calls for more autism research following Trump's announcement

The Brief A Phoenix-area mother with two children on the autism spectrum is calling for more research into the causes of the disorder. The demand comes as new federal funding is announced for autism research. The CDC said diagnoses have increased by 200% over the last 25 years.



A Phoenix-area mother, whose two of her four children have special needs, said the time has come for more research into the causes of autism.

Like many other parents, she wants science-based research.

"I mean, it's time. We're overdue, it's time we know," said Karin York, a mother of two children with special needs.

Her remarks, and those from researchers, came in response to the announcement of new federal funding for autism research.

"It's so inconclusive in my world because there are so many various factors," York said. "There are variables that make sense, and they're variables that make no sense."

According to the CDC, one in 31 children, 8 years of age, are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

That's a 200% increase in the last 25 years.

On Sept. 22, President Donald Trump's administration released a report claiming autism is linked to Tylenol, or acetaminophen, during pregnancy.

"Taking Tylenol is not good. All right. I'll say it. It's not good. For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary," Trump said in Monday's press conference.

Researchers with the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC) in Arizona said the complex disorder does not have a single cause. They say there is a strong genetic component and its interaction with environmental causes is still unknown. They are hopeful families will have more answers as the Trump administration funds further research.

SARRC also says more advanced detection of autism also leads to an increase in diagnoses.

"We want to make sure that the quality of the research is there, that these studies are well designed, well controlled, peer reviewed in terms of what they're doing and making sure that they are then going to inform people with the best available evidence," said Dr. Danny Openden, CEO and president of SARRC. "What we don't want to do, is rush into potential answers that might be associated with autism or some small link, but are not actually related to causality of autism."

"We believe there is a strong genetic component," Openden said. "The extent to which that interacts with something in the environment is something we don't know. And we don't also know if there's maybe an environmental only cause that might be associated with autism as well."

York taught special needs high schoolers for 17 years before opening Spencer's Place, a business that hires adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"If I knew then what I know now, I would have done everything differently," York said.

For York, it’s not about blame, but knowledge.

"No mom, no dad should feel responsible, we don't know what we don't know. And just moving forward, making better, healthier decisions is key," York said.

Families are hopeful they will have more answers as the Trump administration funds further research.

Research institutes like the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center continue to look for a science-based cause. In the meantime, they encourage pregnant women to consult with their doctors.