Phoenix motorcyclist killed in crash near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road

article

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 5, the police department said.

The crash between a car and motorcycle happened just before 4 p.m. near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road. Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police says the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.

"Officers are working to determine what led up to the collision. The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene," Justus said.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: