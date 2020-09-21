Phoenix museum vandalized with swastikas, racial slurs

A museum dedicated to the history of African Americans in Arizona was found vandalized with racial slurs and swastikas.

Phoenix police said Sept. 21 they are investigating the vandalizing of the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center.

Authorities say the spray-painted graffiti was found Sept. 20 on the sidewalk and a column in front of the downtown museum. The Carver Museum has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators have not identified a suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Museum official reacts to the graffiti

Princess Crump, head of the museum, believes the vandal's plan to sow fear and hate in the Valley is in fact, backfiring.

"My phone's been ringing since Sunday, they're asking how can we help. Some are in tears, just how can we help," Crump said of the calls they've been receiving.

Crump adds, "This man showed up as we were leaving. He had heard about the vandalism and felt moved to come down and volunteer or help with financial advice for the museum which is in the middle of a restoration project."

