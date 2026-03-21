Investigations into body recovered from lake, driver in deadly hit-and-run | Nightly Roundup

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From a driver fleeing a hit-run-crash that left a 75-year-old woman dead, to a body found floating in Tempe Town Lake, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 22, 2026.

1. Hit-and-run victim identified, driver still wanted

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2. Man's body recovered in Tempe

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3. TSA agent staffing problems impacting Sky Harbor

4. Fans brave record-setting heat at spring training

5. Double house fire in Phoenix displaces 7 people

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