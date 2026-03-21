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Investigations into body recovered from lake, driver in deadly hit-and-run | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 21, 2026 5:38pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - From a driver fleeing a hit-run-crash that left a 75-year-old woman dead, to a body found floating in Tempe Town Lake, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 22, 2026.

1. Hit-and-run victim identified, driver still wanted

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Driver flees West Phoenix hit-and-run that left 75-year-old woman dead
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Driver flees West Phoenix hit-and-run that left 75-year-old woman dead

Phoenix Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 75-year-old woman as she was getting into a parked car near 42nd and Orangewood Avenues.

2. Man's body recovered in Tempe

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Man's body found floating in Tempe Town Lake
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Man's body found floating in Tempe Town Lake

A man’s body was recovered from Tempe Town Lake on Saturday morning after a witness reported seeing a person floating in the

3. TSA agent staffing problems impacting Sky Harbor 

TSA agent staffing problems impacting Sky Harbor

TSA agent staffing problems impacting Sky Harbor

Two security gates are shutdown at Sky Harbor Airport amid the ongoing TSA staffing shortages affecting the nation. FOX 10's Irene Snyder learns how travelers are impacted. 

4. Fans brave record-setting heat at spring training

Fans brave record-setting heat at last weekend of spring training

Fans brave record-setting heat at last weekend of spring training

Fans packed the stadium for the final weekend of spring training to watch the Diamondbacks, despite the triple-digit temperatures in Scottsdale. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz hears more from the die-hard fans braving the heat. 

5. Double house fire in Phoenix displaces 7 people

Double house fire in Phoenix displaces 7 people

Double house fire in Phoenix displaces 7 people

A massive fire involving two homes near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road has left seven people displaced.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/21/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/21/26

Highs were in the 100s across the Valley on Saturday, with more triple-digit temperatures expected for the remainder of the weekend. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on another ridge of high pressure bringing slightly cooler temperatures in the week ahead. 

Get the Full Forecast

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