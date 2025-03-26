Phoenix Navigation Center provides 300 shelter beds and job support services for homeless

article

The Brief The Phoenix Navigation Center opened nearly 300 shelter beds for the homeless. Funding for the project was provided by the city and through a state grant. The shelter also provides services for job placement, healthcare and personalized support.



A new shelter officially opened on March 26 with nearly 300 beds to help those in need of a place to stay.

The adult, co-ed Phoenix Navigation Center is located near 71st Avenue and Van Buren.

What is it and how did it come to be?

What we know:

The first-of-its-kind West Phoenix shelter will house nearly 300 people experiencing homelessness.

"Fortunately, we received a grant from the state of Arizona Housing Department," said Phoenix Councilman Carlos Galindo-Elvira.

He added that the city of Phoenix made a substantial investment to provide seed money for the building.

"We know that in order to be responsive to the issue of homelessness, we have to invest," Galindo-Elvira said.

Why you should care:

The Phoenix Navigation Center will help take care of the immediate needs of the people staying there and also help them for their future with things like job placement.

Residents will not only receive behavioral health services, but also get work experience.

"We know that work is dignity," said Galindo-Elvira. "Let's try and add some more dignity to their lives and find him that place that they can call home, and become more productive in our society."

What they're saying:

"Very grateful for it," said a resident named Vance. "It's helped me out and given me a place to live. They've helped me get some documents to take care of some things I've needed to take care of. I've been filling out applications and going on interviews while trying to find a place to live."

Vance has been staying at the shelter since November.

He fell on hard times last year and found himself homeless and jobless.

"They help me get my Social Security because I am retired, so all I just have to now is find a place to live and I'm out," said Vance.

Dig deeper:

This new shelter is built using converted shipping containers and tent structures.

Vance lives in one of thise shipping containers.

"I think they're neat. When I first got here I thought ‘what the heck were theses?’ and then I saw one and was like ‘oh, that’s cool' and then they asked me if I want to move in to one and I go ‘ya, ill move in.' It gives me a little more privacy," said Vance.

To stay on the property, you must have a referral and the amount of time someone can stay goes by a case-by-case basis.