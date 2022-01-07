Phoenix officer shoots armed man accused of attempting to rob Circle K: police

A Phoenix police officer shot a man after he reportedly threatened to rob a Circle K near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street late Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers were called to the area at around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 for reports of an armed man threatening to rob the gas station.

Several police officers confronted the suspect when they arrived. Officers say he pulled out a gun and ignored commands to drop the weapon.

"The suspect ignored their commands and continued to manipulate the gun and point it in different directions," police said in a statement. "An officer fired his gun at the suspect, striking him and ending the threat."

The man, who was not identified, is expected to survive his injuries and faces several charges once he is released from the hospital.

No one else was injured.

