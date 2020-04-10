Phoenix parks add extra restrictions for Easter weekend

Although parks were not closed under Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order, Phoenix is taking extra restrictions this Easter weekend to keep residents safe.

Anyone trying to visit a Phoenix park this weekend will find taped-off playground equipment. Many ramadas and restrooms are closed, but an even more stringent policy will be in effect Saturday and Sunday.

Flatland parks will only be only for people using walking paths and green space - no pinics or grilling will be allowed.

Parking lots wills be closed, except for disabled parking.

Dog parks will stay open, but the parking lots will be closed as well.

People planning to go to the parks or trails are asked to stay home if they show any symptoms, and to be prepared for limited - if any - access to restrooms and water fountains.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

