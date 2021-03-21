Phoenix PD: Four men wanted for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 in items from Circle K

Phoenix police are searching for four men who are suspected of stealing more than $3,000 in products from a Circle K near 19th Avenue and Campbell on Feb. 16.

The men entered the gas station at 5:00 AM that morning and three of them went behind the counter while a fourth person told the clerk to get on the ground, police say.

The suspects reportedly stole more than $3,000 in merchandise before running away.

All of the suspects are described as either white or Hispanic men. One wore a Raiders jacket with a Houston Astros hat, another wore a cowboy hat with a star and a third person wore an LA Rams hat. A fourth suspect was wearing a bandana on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.