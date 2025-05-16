Alleged assault of 6th grader under Phoenix police investigation after classroom fight

article

The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating the alleged assault of a sixth grader. The alleged incident happened at Whittier Elementary School. Two girls are seen fighting in a classroom despite bullying allegations made by the victim's mother before the incident.



We have confirmed that Phoenix Police are investigating the alleged assault of a sixth grader, in a case that allegedly involves student-on-student violence at an elementary school.

However, that is not the only fight known to the authorities.

What we know:

FOX 10 Phoenix Investigations were alerted to a video circulating on social media that showed multiple fights at Whittier Elementary School.

In one video that was taken inside a Whittier Elementary classroom on May 13, two girls were seen fighting each other to the ground, as the student on her back with her legs in the air is repeatedly punched by her peer.

That video is now part of a Phoenix Police assault investigation.

What they're saying:

"It’s hard to see her get slammed, dragged around with her hair," said Marcelina Fuentes. "Nobody helping, everybody laughing."

Fuentes is angry because her 6th grade daughter was the alleged victim in the video. She said she had complained to Whittier Elementary’s principal, and submitted a report for bullying on behalf of her child, saying a group of girls started picking on her earlier in the school year.

"Shoulder-checking her, chest-checking her," Fuentes said.

As she recalled her daughter's frustration, Fuentes started to break down.

"My daughter would come and say ‘I don’t really wanna fight, mom,' but… like she would say 'I don’t wanna fight. I’m scared, but I gotta defend myself.'"

What Police Said:

Phoenix Police have released a statement on the matter, which reads, in part:

"Assault detectives are actively investigating this May 13, 2025 report, and have identified it as relating to a February 26, 2025 case which had been closed pending further evidence. Detectives are in contact with the parent of the victim, as well as [the] Whittier Elementary School administration to complete a thorough investigation."

Fuentes said her daughter was involved in that February fight, which happened in the school bathroom. The fight reportedly happened after a bullying incident.

Following the latest incident, the sixth grader had to wear a neck brace. Fuentes said the situation has also taken a mental toll.

"She’s always been a goofy and fun kid," said Fuentes. "She’s never caused problems, at home or at school."

Fuentes is adamant she reported her concerns months ago, but she said "nobody's hearing me."

What School Officials Said:

Officials with the Phoenix Elementary School District have released a statement, which reads:

"We are aware of a video circulating online involving students at Whittier Elementary and the concerns raised by a parent. The safety and well-being of all students is our highest priority, and we understand that seeing any conflict involving children can be deeply upsetting.

These incidents were thoroughly investigated by school administration, and appropriate disciplinary actions were taken based on the findings, in accordance with district policies and procedures. In addition, we are fully cooperating with the Phoenix Police Department as they investigate all aspects of this situation — including the allegations made by Ms. Fuentes, as well as concerns reported to the school by other students and parents regarding Ms. Fuentes’ behavior on campus.

While we are limited by student privacy laws and cannot share specific details, we want to emphasize that the school and district take every report seriously and follow through with investigations, documentation, and appropriate consequences.

We encourage all families to continue working with us by reporting concerns directly to school staff so we can respond swiftly and appropriately. Whittier remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for every child."

