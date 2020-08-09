Phoenix PD: Man fatally shot near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road

article

Phoenix police say a 24-year-old man has died after being shot in an apartment near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road on Aug. 8.

Officers responded to the apartment after residents reported a shooting in the area at 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

Adan Granillo, 24, reportedly assaulted a man and later started fighting with another man who came to help.

Granillo was shot dead and the man he allegedly assaulted sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries from the initial assault.

The shooter was arrested but has since been released.

All three men knew each other, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

