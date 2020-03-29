Phoenix PD: Officer killed in shooting, two others injured

The Phoenix Police Department announced the passing of one of their own when three of their officers were shot Sunday.

Two of the other officers are expected to recover.

The situation happened in the area of 23800 N. 40th Drive.

"Commander Greg Carnicle was shot in the line of duty on Sunday March 29 on the scene of a domestic violence call. Two other officers were also shot during the incident at 40th Drive and Pinnacle Peak. The two officers are expected to recover," the department announced in a Facebook post.

The other officers were not identified but are female officers and are stable. One got out of surgery around 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego released a statement on the shooting.

Governor Doug Ducey and several others released statements as well.