Phoenix PD searches for robbery suspect after victim was dragged by vehicle

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. Sgt. James Rothschild has the details.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On July 19 at 3:04 a.m., investigators say the 18-year-old female victim left her car running and was entering a 7-Eleven store near McDowell Road and 59th Avenue when the suspect entered her vehicle. She tried to stop him, but was dragged by the car as the suspect put the vehicle into reverse in the parking lot.

The victim fell from the car and the suspect fled the area on McDowell Road, heading eastbound. The car was found abandoned a short time later.

Sgt. James Rothschild says the victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25-years-old, 5' 8" tall with a thin build, long hair and a mustache. He was wearing a dark bandana around his neck, a gray long sleeve shirt, tan cargo pants and light colored tennis shoes.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive up to a $1,000 cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS