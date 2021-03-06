Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix PD searching for suspects in Valentine's Day convenience store robbery

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix

Silent Witness searching for Valentine’s Day robbery suspects

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are looking for a man and woman who stole from a convenience store near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Valentine's Day.

The suspects reportedly walked into the store at 7 p.m. that night and told the store clerk that they had a gun, warning them not to move.

A woman then walked behind the counter and stole cigarettes and other items before leaving in a 2011 red Dodge Charger, police say.

The first suspect was described as a 5'6", 160-pound Hispanic male wearing a light-colored hoodie with red and black stripes, black sweatpants and Nike tennis shoes with a black and red heel. He wore a red or orange gaiter-style mask with black glasses.

The other suspect is believed to be a 5'4", 115-pound Hispanic female with black hair. She was seen wearing a yellow hoodie with a white stripe and black bottom with black pants and black tennis shoes. She may have a tattoo on her right wrist.

Police say the pair are both in their early to mid-twenties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

