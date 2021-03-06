Phoenix PD searching for suspects in Valentine's Day convenience store robbery

Phoenix Police are looking for a man and woman who stole from a convenience store near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Valentine's Day.

The suspects reportedly walked into the store at 7 p.m. that night and told the store clerk that they had a gun, warning them not to move.

A woman then walked behind the counter and stole cigarettes and other items before leaving in a 2011 red Dodge Charger, police say.

The first suspect was described as a 5'6", 160-pound Hispanic male wearing a light-colored hoodie with red and black stripes, black sweatpants and Nike tennis shoes with a black and red heel. He wore a red or orange gaiter-style mask with black glasses.

The other suspect is believed to be a 5'4", 115-pound Hispanic female with black hair. She was seen wearing a yellow hoodie with a white stripe and black bottom with black pants and black tennis shoes. She may have a tattoo on her right wrist.

Police say the pair are both in their early to mid-twenties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

