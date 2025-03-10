Phoenix PD sees wave of applications as it works to fill hundreds of vacancies

The Brief The Phoenix Police Department has struggled in the last few years to fill hundreds of open officer positions. Now, it's seeing hundreds of applications a month, starting in 2025, and it's giving the department some hope that the roles will be filled, albeit slowly. Because of the staffing shortage, some officers have been removed from special assignments to fill roles that are more out in the field.



The Phoenix Police force says it’s seeing a wave of hundreds of new applications, and it comes as the department continues its struggle to fill more than 600 vacancies.

What we know:

The next class of recruits is the largest the Phoenix Department has seen in years. It could be in part due to new marketing strategies, as well as a shift in how young people view men and women in law enforcement.

The Phoenix Police Department says new marketing strategies are attracting new recruits, and dozens preparing to graduate will slowly put a dent in the department’s officer shortage.

What they're saying:

"Historically, we’ve had approximately 200–250 applicants per month apply to the police department," Phoenix Police Commander William Jou said. "Just in January alone, that number reached over 500, and then in February, we reached over 400 applicants."

Reaching Gen Z and Gen A requires social media.

So, Phoenix PD recruiters took to Instagram. They’re opting to text new applicants rather than call, and they’re promoting the department’s competitive pay.

"The shortage has been a long time in the making," Jou said. "It’s not something that happened overnight."

Related article

Big picture view:

Over the past 5–6 years, Phoenix, like many departments around the country, has struggled to recruit and retain officers.

The dip in hiring can be tied directly to 2020, when high-profile deadly use-of-force incidents, like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, shifted the public perception of police.

Related article

Trevor Roberts, 23, said the wave of anti-police sentiments had no impact on his decision to become an officer.

Instead, it fueled his sense of duty, and he isn’t alone.

A 2024 Gallup poll measuring Americans’ confidence in law enforcement increased eight percentage points over the past year to 51%. It marked the largest year-over-year change in public perceptions.

"I have very strong ties to my Christian faith, and I’ve wanted to protect people and help people when I can and do that in a community that I know and love," Roberts said.

What's next:

It will take a while to hire and retain 600 police officers.

As the department works to hire more people, they’re covering the shortfall by removing officers from special assignments and are hiring civilians to cover non-police roles.

They're also using technology to be their eyes and ears when patrols are in short supply.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about Phoenix PD's recruitment efforts.