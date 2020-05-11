Phoenix PD: Registered sex offender held on $1M bond, accused of murder

article

A registered sex offender has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman last week, according to Phoenix police.

29-year-old Humphry Dogbe was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault and kidnapping. He’s being held on a $1 million bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18.

It was unclear Monday if Dogbe has a lawyer yet.

Police said officers were called during the early morning hours of May 8 after a woman was found on the pavement of a commercial fueling station near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street with her clothes partially removed.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.

Witnesses told police they saw a man dragging a woman through the parking lot and that she may have been choked and sexually assaulted.

Police said some of the incident was captured on surveillance video and that led to Dogbe’s arrest at his Phoenix home.

According to the police report, investigators stated post Miranda, Dogbe admitted to restraining the victim, choking her and sexually assaulting her.