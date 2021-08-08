Phoenix Police: Crash kills pedestrian in Maryvale
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have identified a man who was killed in a pedestrian crash on the night of Aug. 7.
According to a statement, police were called out at around 8:20 p.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road for a crash involving the pedestrian and an SUV. The pedestrian, since identified as 35-year-old Julian Jimenez-Valle, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
"Witnesses reported seeing the pedestrian running north against the traffic signal when he was struck," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.
The driver of the SUV, investigators say, remained on scene and cooperated with detectives. Impairment is not believed to be a factor related to the driver. An investigation is ongoing.
