Phoenix Police: Crash kills pedestrian in Maryvale

Phoenix Police officials have identified a man who was killed in a pedestrian crash on the night of Aug. 7.

According to a statement, police were called out at around 8:20 p.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road for a crash involving the pedestrian and an SUV. The pedestrian, since identified as 35-year-old Julian Jimenez-Valle, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Witnesses reported seeing the pedestrian running north against the traffic signal when he was struck," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

The driver of the SUV, investigators say, remained on scene and cooperated with detectives. Impairment is not believed to be a factor related to the driver. An investigation is ongoing.

